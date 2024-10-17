Police release CCTV footage in search for unidentified man involved in Bunny Club murder

Detectives working on the case of a student’s murder at a London club 20 years ago have recently released enhanced images of a man they suspect may have been responsible for fatally stabbing her.

Camille Gordon, a 23-year-old aspiring nursery assistant, tragically lost her life on the doorstep of the Blue Bunny Club in Archer Street, Soho, in the heart of London’s West End. The incident occurred on March 1, 2004, as she was working part-time as a hostess at the club to support her studies.

According to the Metropolitan Police, Camille was on duty at the club’s entrance, where female companionship was provided without any sexual activities, at approximately 6:30 pm. It was during this time that a man approached her.

He paid an admission fee of £5 to enter the club and then headed to a private area with Camille.

The male customer was presented with a bill for £375 by another staff member. However, he was unable to pay the full amount and could only manage to pay £80. As a result, he was escorted to the exit.

The customer exited the venue and strolled along Archer Street towards the junction with Rupert Street. However, he soon returned to the venue, but this time he encountered a different staff member. In a submissive gesture, he raised both hands before heading off towards Rupert Street.

The man sported a dark jacket featuring a prominent logo of the Cleveland Indians on the front. He paired it with dark jeans, white trainers, and what appeared to be a baseball cap.

Detectives are appealing to the man to come forward and share the information he possesses. They describe him as a white male, approximately 35 years old at the time, standing at around 5ft 8in. He has a slender build with distinct cheekbones and light brown hair.

Camille, originally from Jamaica, arrived in the UK in 2001 to pursue her studies as a nursery assistant in Birmingham. Seeking improved career opportunities, she relocated to London in August 2003.

She resided in South Norwood, a neighborhood located in south London, at the time of her passing.

Detectives will be featured on today’s episode of the BBC’s Crimewatch Live, as they make a fresh appeal for information to help catch the person responsible for Camille’s murder.

Detective Inspector Amanda Greig, who is leading the investigation for the Met’s specialist casework team, expressed that even though more than two decades have passed since Camille’s brutal murder, her family continues to experience immense heartbreak.

“We share the same determination as the families of the victims to find answers and hold the person accountable for Camille’s untimely death. Despite the challenges, we remain steadfast in our commitment to seek justice on their behalf.”

“We are offering a £20,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual responsible for this incident.

In the span of two decades, numerous events can unfold, leading to shifts in alliances and perspectives. Perhaps there were obstacles preventing open communication with us back then, but circumstances may have changed for you now. If you find yourself in a position where you can share your thoughts, we are here to listen.

“Perhaps you witnessed the assault or were present at the club or in the vicinity during the time of the homicide? It’s possible that the individual accountable may have shared their secret with you since then.”

“We encourage you to share any information you may have with us. Rest assured that your information will be handled with the utmost confidentiality. Providing this information could greatly help bring a sense of closure to Camille’s family.”

