Florida Man Receives 10.6-Year Prison Term for Methamphetamine Distribution

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced on Thursday that Durrell Marquis Lee, 36, of Tallahassee, received a sentence of 128 months in federal prison after earlier pleading guilty to several charges of methamphetamine distribution involving five grams or more.

According to the DEA, Lee actively participated in the receipt and distribution of substantial quantities of methamphetamine in Florida.

“Highly addictive and destructive, methamphetamine poses a serious danger to the safety and health of our Florida communities,” said DEA Miami Field Division Special Agent in Charge Deanne L. Reuter in a statement.

“We remain committed to working with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to hold those who distribute this deadly poison in our communities accountable for their actions.”

According to the DEA, the investigation revealed that Lee and his colleagues sold lesser amounts of methamphetamine in three targeted narcotics operations over many weeks in May 2023.

On May 25, 2023, this inquiry led to a law enforcement operation in which Florida Highway Patrol Troopers allegedly attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a car that Lee was solely piloting.

After initially stopping, Lee allegedly fled, prompting Troopers to pursue him.

Officers eventually recovered Lee’s abandoned vehicle several miles away, which contained several ounces of cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, MDMA, Alpha-PVP, drug paraphernalia, and approximately $3,000 in cash.

The agency reported that they found and detained Lee later that evening in Tallahassee’s Tom Brown Park.

A female apparently challenged authorities during his arrest by opening fire on them, prompting officers to respond. The DEA stated that they could not establish any connection between Lee and the female.

“Illegal drug activity is dangerous and has no place in our community,” said Lawrence Revell, Chief of Police for the City of Tallahassee, in a statement.

“We are pleased to see justice served with this sentencing and appreciate the collaborative work by everyone involved in this case. We will continue to conduct thorough investigations into those who seek to endanger our community with such harmful and addictive substances.”

