Police Identity Driver Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting Following I-95 Virginia Pursuit

A Virginia State Police trooper noticed a carjacking suspect, wanted by US Parkway Police, driving south on I-95 around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday night. The driver, however, refused to stop, leading to a lengthy police pursuit.

The driver, 26-year-old Andy Ernesto Espinoza Garay from Lanham, caused a Virginia State Police vehicle to overturn during the pursuit. Despite this, the chase persisted until troopers managed to compel the driver to come to a halt.

During the stop, Garay, who had a ski mask on, still refused to follow the troopers’ instructions. As a result, the driver made several sudden and suspicious movements with his hands, which led the state troopers to draw their duty weapons.

On the scene, they pronounced Garay dead.

Merlin Alexander Cruz-Perdomo, 21, of Lanham, was a passenger in the vehicle and was airlifted to Fairfax Hospital, where he was reported in stable condition Friday afternoon.

The individual faced charges of grand larceny, while another passenger, Hyattsville Jonathan Bonilla-Baires, 24, remained unharmed but was also charged with grand larceny.

Four troopers who were involved in the officer-involved shooting have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Once the investigation is complete, the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney will receive all the evidence and information.

Reference Article