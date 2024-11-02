A Utah drug trafficking ring has been caught, and a man has been charged with multiple criminal charges

Posted by Jan McDonald November 2, 2024

After a months-long FBI investigation into a drug trafficking operation in Utah, a federal grand jury in Salt Lake City delivered an indictment, charging a foreign national residing in the state with various narcotics charges.

The charges against Luis Refugio Brindas Guzman, 27, of Salt Lake County include possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm and ammunition by an alien, and reentry of a previously removed alien.

The FBI Wasatch Metro Drug Task Force initiated an investigation into Guzman and other drug traffickers in July 2024. According to a news release by the District Attorney’s Office, undercover agents organized a meeting in October 2024 to purchase “a large quantity of methamphetamine.”

Guzman arrived for the meeting, and officers searched his car. They allegedly discovered around 6,682 grams of methamphetamine in Guzman’s truck and arrested him.

The FBI subsequently executed a search warrant at Guzman’s home, seizing around 7,145 grams of methamphetamine, 1,215 grams of heroin, 3,587 grams of fentanyl (equivalent to over 35,000 tablets), and a 9mm handgun.

This is part of an operation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces to target high-level criminal groups.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.