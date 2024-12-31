Flaming Drink Burns Woman in New York State

Flaming drinks are cocktails or mixed drinks that involve lighting flammable alcohol on fire before consumption. Although there is no exact record of the number of injuries caused by flaming drinks, it is important to note that there is always a risk of harm when dealing with open flames. This risk is especially heightened when the person preparing or consuming the drink lacks proper knowledge and expertise.

A woman in New York state ended up in the hospital after being burned by a flaming drink at a local restaurant. Alongside her, two other individuals also suffered burns and received immediate treatment at the scene. According to officials, the incident is currently under investigation by the police.

Woman in New York State Burned By Flaming Drink

A 20-year-old woman from Upstate New York was rushed to the hospital after sustaining burns from a flaming drink at a local bar. The unfortunate incident took place on a Friday night at the Courtside Bar & Grill in Binghamton, as reported by The Post Standard.

According to a report from the City of Binghamton Police Department, officers arrived at the establishment around 10:45 PM and discovered three individuals who had sustained burn-related injuries.

According to The Post Standard, a woman who remains unidentified was promptly taken to a local hospital for immediate medical attention. She was later transferred to Upstate Medical in Syracuse. The authorities have charged a 28-year-old Vestal woman with the unlawful sale of alcohol to an individual under the age of 21.

