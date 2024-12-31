7 Rare Confederate Bills That Could Be Worth Upwards of $35,000

Collectors of historical currency know the value of old coins and bills. Confederate paper money, issued during the Civil War, can be especially valuable to collectors due to its rarity and historical significance. If you’ve stumbled upon Confederate bills, you may want to explore their worth, as some are valued at tens of thousands of dollars. Here’s a closer look at notable Confederate notes and what makes them desirable.

Factors That Determine Confederate Bill Value

The worth of Confederate bills depends on several factors, including:

Rarity : The number of surviving bills impacts their value.

: The number of surviving bills impacts their value. Condition : Bills in pristine or well-preserved condition fetch higher prices.

: Bills in pristine or well-preserved condition fetch higher prices. Historical Significance : The historical context behind specific notes increases their appeal.

: The historical context behind specific notes increases their appeal. Design and Features: Bills with unique designs or notable figures are more collectible.

Highly Valued Confederate Bills

1861 T-3 $100 Bill

Estimated Value : At least $35,000

: At least $35,000 Why It’s Valuable: These notes were smuggled out of New York City by sea before federal forces could seize them. Their rarity and historical backstory make them highly sought after.

1861 $1,000 National Bank Note Company Bill

Estimated Value : $21,600 to $35,000

: $21,600 to $35,000 Features : Portraits of John C. Calhoun and Andrew Jackson Stamped endorsement from Savannah, dated April 21, 1863 Rare issue with only 607 examples made

This bill’s limited issuance and intricate details enhance its collectability.



1862 $100 Richmond Treasury Note

Estimated Value : $1,000 to $1,500

: $1,000 to $1,500 Design Highlights : Portrait of Governor John Letcher Depiction of George Washington on the left

These notes, issued from Richmond, reflect the Confederate leadership and their historical context.



Rare Red and Black Note by Southern Bank Note Company

Estimated Value : $2,000

: $2,000 Key Details: Only 14,860 notes were issued. The vibrant red and black design makes this bill stand out among collectors.

1861 UNC Confederate $10 Bills

Estimated Value : $2,100 for a lot of 24 notes

: $2,100 for a lot of 24 notes Unique Features : Vignette of John Blake White’s painting, “General Marion Inviting a British Officer to Share His Meal”

Printed in Columbia, South Carolina, and issued in Richmond, these $10 notes highlight Confederate artistry.



1864 $2 Confederate Paper Currency

Estimated Value : $149

: $149 Historical Significance : The final series of $2 notes issued by the Confederacy Features a portrait of Judah Benjamin, Confederate Secretary of State

Despite its lower value, this note holds historical importance as a relic of the Confederacy’s final days.



$100 Train Note Confederate Money

Estimated Value : $139

: $139 Design Elements : A train motif alongside a depiction of a slave in the fields Dated 1862

This note offers insight into the Southern economy during the Civil War, combining agricultural and industrial themes.



Should You Get Confederate Bills Appraised?

If you own Confederate bills, consider having them appraised by professionals. Organizations like Paper Money Guarantee (PMG) or auction houses such as Stack’s Bowers Galleries can provide accurate assessments based on rarity and condition.

Conclusion

Confederate bills are not only pieces of history but also potential treasures for collectors. From $2 notes to $1,000 bills, these remnants of the Civil War era vary in value but remain fascinating to those intrigued by their stories. If you think you have one of these rare bills, it might be time to uncover its worth.