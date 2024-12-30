Expansion of Heating Assistance for Seniors Enacted by Governor

A new law has been introduced to assist seniors who are already enrolled in a state pharmaceutical coverage program in paying their heating bills.

Governor Kathy Hochul took a significant step on Monday by signing a new bill aimed at enhancing access to the Home Energy Assistance Program for seniors throughout New York State.

The Department of Health has been directed by the legislation to enhance access to essential heating services and associated expenses during the winter months for beneficiaries of the Elderly Pharmaceutical Coverage Program. As part of this mandate, enrollment information and annual notices will be provided to ensure improved access, as stated in a press release.

According to Hochul, the HEAP relief program was created to address the “affordability crisis” faced by numerous New Yorkers who are grappling with the expenses of essential heating and other necessities.

The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) offers heating assistance of up to $996 to households that meet the eligibility criteria. In the current year alone, HEAP has provided a staggering $397 million to New Yorkers, effectively helping seniors and low-income families manage their energy expenses.

“HEAP programs assist hardworking New Yorkers by providing financial support to heat their homes during the harsh winter months,” stated Hochul. She further emphasized the government’s commitment to addressing the affordability crisis through various initiatives, including raising the minimum wage and introducing inflation refund checks.

Barbara C. Guinn, the assistant commissioner of the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, expressed her support for the new law.

“Heap plays a crucial role in supporting low-income working families and older adults with fixed incomes. It serves as a lifeline, providing financial assistance to ensure that individuals in emergency situations can afford to keep their homes warm during the cold winter months,” she explained.

