Father Searching for Vanished Daughter Falls to His Death at LAX Airport

The search for a missing Hawaii woman has turned tragic as her father, who came to Los Angeles to find his daughter, fell to his death from a parking garage near the airport, according to authorities.

Ryan Kobayashi had spent 13 days seeking his daughter Hannah, 30, who disappeared after missing a connecting flight to New York on November 8, according to KTLA news.

Authorities believe that his body was found in an apparent suicide at around 4 a.m. on Sunday, as reported by NBC Los Angeles.

“This loss has compounded the family’s suffering immeasurably,” a nonprofit working with the family to find Hannah told KTLA in a statement.

The group urged the public to continue searching for Hannah while the family grieves the loss of its “pillar.”

Hannah Kobayashi had planned to travel from Hawaii to New York to visit her aunt in upstate. However, instead of catching her connecting flight in Los Angeles, surveillance footage captured her exiting the airport and opting to take the metro downtown.

According to KTLA, the following day, she was seen in a TikTok video at The Grove shopping center. Additionally, she sent a Venmo payment to two unidentified individuals. Her mother reached out to her on November 11th, inquiring about her arrival in New York.

She responded with a firm denial, expressing her concerns to her friends about feeling unsafe and being targeted by someone attempting to steal her money and identity.

“I was deceived into giving away all my funds by someone I believed I loved,” she expressed.

According to her family, there were other messages that didn’t resemble her usual style, employing words like “hun” that she never used. Although a photo was shared on her Instagram on November 11th, no one has been in contact with her since then.

Ryan Kobayashi stepped forward to represent the family during media interviews as they tirelessly searched for Hannah.

“We are simply hoping for her safety, good health, and that she is still alive,” he expressed earlier this month. “If anyone has any information at all, any kind of assistance would be greatly appreciated.”

If you or someone close to you is experiencing thoughts of suicide, it is important to seek help immediately. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can provide support and assistance. You can reach out to them by dialing or texting 988. Remember, you are not alone and there are people who care and want to help you through this difficult time.

