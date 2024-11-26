Georgia Man Arrested By GBI After Discovery Of 600 Grams Of Alleged Methamphetamine And 190 Pills

Posted by Jan McDonald November 26, 2024

A 59-year-old man from Georgia has been apprehended by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The investigation revealed a significant amount of drugs at his residence, which included approximately 600 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

According to GBI officials, Tony Lamar Sullens was apprehended at his residence in Dahlonega on November 15 for a probation warrant. This arrest prompted a thorough search of his property, during which investigators discovered a significant amount of suspected Methamphetamine weighing over 600 grams. Additionally, they found over 80 suspected Hydrocodone pills and over 110 suspected Alprazolam pills.

After the discovery, Sullens was taken to the Lumpkin County Detention Center. He now faces several charges, which include Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Schedule II, and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Schedule IV.

The Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Community Supervision, and the GBI Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office conducted the investigation, as announced by GBI officials. The investigation is still ongoing.

Jan McDonald
