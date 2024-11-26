Couple Found Deceased In Ohio Home After Disturbing Voicemail

Posted by Jan McDonald November 26, 2024

Authorities are currently investigating a tragic incident in Ohio, where a man and woman were discovered shot dead in their residence last Monday. The authorities suspect that this may be a case of murder-suicide, and are working diligently to gather more information and evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking event.

Sheriff Brian McLaughlin of Columbiana County confirmed that his deputies were dispatched to a residence in West Township after receiving a welfare check request.

In a chilling turn of events, a 16-year-old boy made a distress call to 911, reporting the shocking discovery of his mother, Vanessa Chester, and stepfather, Jason Hilaire’s lifeless bodies in the basement.

WFMJ reported that a man had requested a welfare check after receiving a 28-minute voicemail from Hilaire that sounded ominous.

According to the sheriff’s office, it appears that the couple, who were going through a divorce, tragically lost their lives in a murder-suicide.

Child Protective Services immediately arrived on the scene to provide assistance and support to the 16-year-old and his younger sister.

The investigation is still ongoing.

