Fatal crash on I-270 in Ohio leaves one dead and two injured

A tragic accident occurred in southeast Columbus early Sunday morning, resulting in the loss of a 30-year-old woman’s life and injuries to two others. The crash took place on Interstate 270.

The crash happened a little before 2:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-270, just south of Interstate 70, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

While driving in the right lane, Taquajah Page, a 30-year-old, made an attempt to turn left into the emergency turnaround to head northbound. Unfortunately, her Mazda 6 was struck by another vehicle in the left lane.

Page was declared deceased at 2:37 a.m. at the location.

According to the police, the driver of the other vehicle emerged unscathed from the accident. However, two passengers were transported to nearby hospitals for medical attention. Fortunately, their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

