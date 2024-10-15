Ohio bar shooting leaves one person dead and four injured

Posted by Jan McDonald October 15, 2024

Chief Ken Lundy reports that East Cleveland Police responded to a gunshot early Saturday morning that injured five people.

Around 5 a.m., the incident took place at a pub near the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Taylor Road.

A hospital received four injured individuals.

Their conditions are currently unclear. On the scene, they pronounced one person dead.

Police have detained three people for questioning.

Saturday’s incident occurred fewer than 600 feet from a Mobil gas station shooting on September 2 that injured three persons.

The same day, another gunfire incident occurred approximately 1,000 feet away, resulting in the injuries of two individuals.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.