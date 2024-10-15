Ohio bar shooting leaves one person dead and four injured

Chief Ken Lundy reports that East Cleveland Police responded to a gunshot early Saturday morning that injured five people.

Around 5 a.m., the incident took place at a pub near the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Taylor Road.

A hospital received four injured individuals.

Their conditions are currently unclear. On the scene, they pronounced one person dead.

Police have detained three people for questioning.

Saturday’s incident occurred fewer than 600 feet from a Mobil gas station shooting on September 2 that injured three persons.

The same day, another gunfire incident occurred approximately 1,000 feet away, resulting in the injuries of two individuals.

Reference Article