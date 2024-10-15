A popular bounty hunter was shot while enforcing a warrant in Ohio

Posted by Jan McDonald October 15, 2024

A well-known bounty hunter was shot while serving a warrant in Ohio last week.

Frank Frazier, popularly known as “Bounty Tank,” was with a gang of bondsmen when the incident occurred at 8:15 p.m. on the 1100 block of 7th Avenue, according to CBS affiliate WOIO TV in Cleveland.

A suspect fired several rounds, striking a 37-year-old male at least once. Police in Akron identified the man as Frazier.

Frazier was shot in the torso and sent to a hospital in serious condition, according to Cleveland TV station WEWS.

On the basis of outstanding warrants, police arrested two teenagers, ages 16 and 18.

There have been no charges filed in relation to the incident.

We classify Frazier’s condition as severe.

Jan McDonald
Jan McDonald