Extreme Cold Weather Forces Illinois Schools to Close on January 21

Due to dangerously cold wind chills, several school districts in Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin have opted to close tomorrow (Tuesday).

Schools Cancel Classes for Safety Amid Dangerous Wind Chills

The Rockford region is currently experiencing an extreme cold warning issued by the National Weather Service. With feels-like temperatures dropping as low as -30°F, there is a significant risk of frostbite in a matter of minutes. In response to this dangerous weather condition, local districts have decided to cancel classes for the day.

With the anticipation of a significant drop in temperatures, school officials are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to prioritizing the safety of their students and staff.

Extreme Cold Forces School Closures in Multiple Districts

Parents should be encouraged to keep their children indoors and stay updated on weather updates in order to stay informed about the severe cold conditions.

The following schools will be closed or conducting remote learning on Tuesday, January 21, 2025:

Berean Baptist Christian

Byron School District

Clinton (WI) School District

DeKalb School District (Remote Learning Day)

Eastland School District (Remote Learning Day)

Freeport School District (Remote Learning Day)

Genoa-Kingston School District

Hiawatha School District

Lena Winslow School District

Pearl City School District

South Beloit School District

Warren School District

As more school closures in Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin come to light, we will update this list.

