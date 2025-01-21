Former Arkansas Football Coach And Wife Sentenced For Luring Minor, Involved In Controversial Activities

A former minor league football coach, 30, and his wife, 26, have been sentenced to more than 30 years in federal prison for attempting to arrange a meeting with a minor for the purpose of engaging in sexual activities.

In a recent announcement by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, it was revealed that Benjamin Coney has been sentenced to 17 1/2 years in prison, followed by 25 years of supervision. Similarly, Emily Brinley has been sentenced to 14 years in prison, followed by 15 years of supervision. Both Coney and Brinley were indicted in May 2024 and later pleaded guilty to online enticement of a minor.

According to federal prosecutors, the FBI worked with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and went undercover in November 2023 to locate cyber predators. Coney and Brinley allegedly messaged an undercover FBI officer posing as a mother of two young girls, arranging to drive from Conway to Bentonville to engage in sexual acts. The U.S. Attorney’s Office stated that the couple “detailed their intended abuse of the two young girls.”

According to court documents reviewed by KFSM-TV, Coney expressed to the undercover officer that he had an interest in certain taboos.

Coney and Brinley were apprehended by law enforcement officers at a designated meeting spot. Upon searching their vehicle, authorities discovered various sexual aids and lubricants.

According to court records, Coney is also facing accusations from Arkansas for rape, online stalking of a minor, and 30 counts of transmitting, possessing, or viewing child sex abuse material. Brinley is charged with rape and internet stalking of a kid.

According to KFSM, Coney was previously employed as a coach for the Arkansas Punishers, a minor league football team. On December 1, 2023, the Punishers released a statement confirming that Coney is no longer associated with the organization.

