1 Person Dead And 1 Firefighter Injured On Ice Battling Cold And Flames

Metro firefighters in the Kansas City area had a hectic morning.

Olathe Fire swiftly responded to reports of a duplex fire around 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Upon reaching the scene, flames were already engulfing the residence located in the 300 block of South Kenwood Lane. Olathe Fire and Johnson County MedAct arrived to discover the unfortunate loss of an adult. Fortunately, the neighboring home was unoccupied. Mike Hall, a member of the Olathe Fire Department, mentioned that both sides of the home displayed visible damage caused by smoke and flames, although the exact cause remains unknown as investigators take charge of the situation.

In Kansas City, just before 7 a.m., the Kansas City Fire Department (KCFD) swiftly responded to a house fire in the 3800 block of E. 12th Terrace.

Upon arrival, the firefighting teams observed a vacant two-story apartment engulfed in thick smoke and intense flames. Despite their initial efforts to enter the building, the firefighters were compelled to battle the inferno from the outside.

The fire quickly spread to the home next door on the east side, causing significant damage. Additionally, a third house on the east side was also affected by smoke and water damage as a result of the fire.

During the incident, a firefighter was transported to a medical facility after sustaining injuries from slipping and falling on the icy surface.

The Red Cross received an order for assistance from five adults.

The KCFD is currently investigating the cause of the dangerous buildings and has ordered an inquiry into the matter. However, due to the extensive damage, fire investigators are facing challenges in determining the exact cause.

Reference Article