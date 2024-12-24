Snowfall amounts in the area until Tuesday afternoon

A robust clipper system is set to move southeast from the Great Lakes later this evening, bringing snow to the region overnight and into Tuesday morning. A winter weather advisory will be in effect from late today through early Tuesday morning as light to moderate snowfall is expected.

Snowfall Totals Across the Region

Northern New York : Areas from the St. Lawrence River Valley to the Adirondacks are projected to receive 4 to 8 inches of snow. Most other valley locations will accumulate 2 to 4 inches, providing a fresh layer of snow just in time for the holidays. Moderate travel disruptions are expected overnight, gradually improving by midday Tuesday.

Northern Vermont and New Hampshire : The Champlain Valley and areas south along the Route 7 corridor are likely to see 2 to 4 inches of snowfall. Totals increase to 4 to 8 inches in the Greens, the Northeast Kingdom, and Grafton and Coos counties in New Hampshire. Travel impacts could range from moderate to high overnight, with conditions steadily improving by late morning.

Southern Vermont and the Upper Valley : This region will experience lighter snowfall totals. The lower Connecticut River Valley may see a dusting to 2 inches, while other areas could accumulate 2 to 4 inches. Localized 4 to 8-inch amounts are possible in higher elevations, particularly along the Route 9 corridor in Bennington and Windham counties. Travel impacts are expected to be light to moderate on Tuesday morning, with significant improvement by the afternoon.

Prepare for winter weather conditions, and plan accordingly for potential travel delays.

