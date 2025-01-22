Denver-area schools communities increasingly worried about potential ICE raids

President Donald Trump’s plan to carry out the largest mass deportation effort in the country has brought about fear and uncertainty among immigrant parents and students in Denver-area schools.

School districts in the Denver metro area are issuing reminders to staff about the steps and procedures they need to follow in the event of being contacted by federal agencies.

In a recent interview with Denver7, a principal from a school in the Denver metro area expressed concerns about the increasing fears of deportation among the students and their communities. To respect their privacy, the principal requested not to disclose her name or the school’s name. She emphasized that these fears have escalated significantly over the past week.

“They are feeling quite scared,” she expressed. “They have many concerns about their safety here at school. They worry if they are safe while riding the school bus or even walking down the street, fearing that they might get picked up. The level of fear is overwhelming.”

Worries about potential ICE raids are increasing within school communities in the Denver area.

Aurora Public Schools and Denver Public Schools have both reached out to their staff and students’ families, affirming their dedication to creating a secure environment where all students feel protected, irrespective of their immigration status.

“We are striving to maintain a sense of normalcy in our school operations,” expressed the principal when speaking with Denver7. “We understand that maintaining a routine can be comforting for the students, both mentally and emotionally. Our goal is to provide them with the support they need and assist them in any way possible.”

Aurora Public Schools recently shared two letters, one addressed to school leaders and another to APS employees, with Denver7.

There was an acknowledgment of the uncertainty surrounding the potential policy changes.

“We are working together with community organizations to create a professional development session that aims to provide support to immigrant communities, particularly focusing on assisting students and families who may have limited or no documentation,” states the letter. “Further information about this significant initiative will be shared in the upcoming weeks.”

The second letter highlighted the appropriate response that APS employees should take in the event of ICE requesting access to school district property, students, or student records.

Below is the three-page letter, which provides detailed information about procedures and emergency exceptions.

In a memo addressed to APS employees, it is made clear that school leaders have no indication of any immigration actions taking place or being planned within the schools or district property. It is important to note that under the current federal policy, schools are regarded as “sensitive locations” where immigration enforcement is not supposed to occur.

The district reassures students and families that they are ready for “any possibility” while ensuring that there is no cause for alarm.

Politics

The category I will be discussing in this article is politics.

Trump vowed ‘large deportations’ in Aurora. A report shows effect on US economy

Superintendent Alex Marrero also sent a similar message to families of Denver Public Schools.

In his statement, he advised, “If a government official comes to your school without an appointment or any business, do not grant them entry.”

Below is the letter that he wrote to the Denver Public Schools community.

Marrero provided an outline of the potential next steps, which involve implementing safety measures, such as establishing a secure perimeter around the school. Additionally, communication with authorities would be made through the intercom system, and legal counsel would be contacted for further guidance.

According to the anonymous principal interviewed by Denver7, it is challenging to observe the direct impact of these concerns on students. However, she emphasized that she and the school staff are determined to prioritize what truly matters.

“Our main focus is to educate children, and that is our ultimate goal. We strive to avoid getting involved in political matters and instead prioritize providing the best education possible for our students,” she explained. “We understand that when children are not in a positive emotional state, it becomes more challenging to teach them effectively. Our duty is to show love and support to our students, ensuring that they do not feel frightened or overwhelmed.”

Coloradans making a difference: Denver7 featured videos

Denver7 is dedicated to making a positive impact on our community by advocating for justice, actively listening, providing assistance, and fulfilling our commitments. Witness the tangible results of our efforts in the compelling videos showcased above.

Reference Article