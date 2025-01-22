Man in Providence charged with murder following stabbing on Martin Luther King Day

A man from Providence is being charged with murder after allegedly stabbing another man to death on Monday, according to the Providence police.

According to Lindsay Lague, the chief public information officer for the Providence Department of Public Safety, Junior Medina Agosto, 30, will be arraigned in court this afternoon.

The incident took place at Bailey Court, with the police being alerted around 7:26 p.m.

The police have not disclosed the identity of the 36-year-old victim as they are yet to inform the family.

