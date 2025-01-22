East Taylor Township man claims self-defense after slashing man’s neck during altercation, say police

An East Taylor Township man in Cambria County is asserting self-defense after allegedly slashing another man’s neck during a drunken altercation over the weekend, according to authorities.

James Moore, a 42-year-old man, is currently facing assault charges after an alleged fight took place on Saturday at a residence on Hull Avenue in East Taylor Township, according to the police.

According to investigators, Moore proceeded to threaten the victim and himself with a shotgun, but the firearm failed to discharge.

The victim was immediately taken to Conemaugh Hospital by the police, who stated that he required emergency surgery.

The officers discovered the bloody knife outside the house, lying in the snow.

According to the police, Moore asserted that he acted in self-defense when questioned. It is worth noting that officers observed red marks on and around Moore’s face and neck.

Moore is currently incarcerated at the Cambria County Prison on charges of aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, and possession of an instrument of crime, as mentioned in online court records.

The judge has set his bail at $75,000.

