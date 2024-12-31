Deadline approaches for closing state prison

ALBANY, New York – As the clock strikes midnight on Tuesday, the state deadline for prison closures will expire.

“I don’t expect any, but I don’t have any insider information on that,” stated state Assemblyman Scott Gray (R. – 116th District).

Governor Kathy Hochul’s administration made the decision to close Great Meadow Correctional Facility and Sullivan Correctional Facility in November. The budget from last year had provisions for the closure of up to three additional prisons.

Gray is hopeful that Hochul refrains from implementing any sudden closures, as he firmly believes that such actions would place a significant amount of stress on the dedicated prison staff.

“It creates a highly unstable atmosphere for the employees present. Our focus is not on advocating for closures but rather on advocating for any measures that can prevent them,” he emphasized.

State Senator Mark Walczyk concurs with Gray’s sentiments, expressing his agreement in a statement. He emphasizes that if the Executive intends to reduce spending, there are numerous excessive and inefficient programs that should be considered for elimination. Senator Walczyk firmly believes that this is not the appropriate moment to compromise public safety any further.

Gray has been dedicating additional time to advocating for the facilities.

“We have done an excellent job in maintaining the quality of our facilities,” he stated confidently. “Our staffing levels are impressive, and our incarcerated population is consistently high. Overall, our facilities are running smoothly and efficiently.”

If there are no closures announced this year, the possibility of more closures in 2025 will depend on the budget for the following year. The new fiscal year will start in April.

