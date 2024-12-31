Deadline approaches for closing state prison

Posted by Jan McDonald December 31, 2024

ALBANY, New York  – As the clock strikes midnight on Tuesday, the state deadline for prison closures will expire.

“I don’t expect any, but I don’t have any insider information on that,” stated state Assemblyman Scott Gray (R. – 116th District).

Governor Kathy Hochul’s administration made the decision to close Great Meadow Correctional Facility and Sullivan Correctional Facility in November. The budget from last year had provisions for the closure of up to three additional prisons.

Gray is hopeful that Hochul refrains from implementing any sudden closures, as he firmly believes that such actions would place a significant amount of stress on the dedicated prison staff.

“It creates a highly unstable atmosphere for the employees present. Our focus is not on advocating for closures but rather on advocating for any measures that can prevent them,” he emphasized.

State Senator Mark Walczyk concurs with Gray’s sentiments, expressing his agreement in a statement. He emphasizes that if the Executive intends to reduce spending, there are numerous excessive and inefficient programs that should be considered for elimination. Senator Walczyk firmly believes that this is not the appropriate moment to compromise public safety any further.

Gray has been dedicating additional time to advocating for the facilities.

“We have done an excellent job in maintaining the quality of our facilities,” he stated confidently. “Our staffing levels are impressive, and our incarcerated population is consistently high. Overall, our facilities are running smoothly and efficiently.”

If there are no closures announced this year, the possibility of more closures in 2025 will depend on the budget for the following year. The new fiscal year will start in April.

Also Read:

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.