New Leader Appointed for New York Prison Where Guards Beat Handcuffed Man to Death

Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Monday that a new superintendent will be appointed for the New York prison where a handcuffed man tragically died after being beaten by officers earlier this month. This announcement came after the governor’s visit to the facility.

Thirteen correctional officers and a nurse involved in the attack on the incarcerated man have been terminated by the governor. The officers’ use of force is currently under investigation by State Attorney General Letitia James.

The death is currently under review by the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice, who have chosen not to provide additional comments at this time, according to a statement from the FBI.

On Monday, Hochul made a visit to the facility in central New York. During her visit, she met with the leadership of the corrections department as well as the individuals who are incarcerated at the prison.

In a statement, she expressed her dissatisfaction with the system, stating that Mr. Brooks was failed and that she will not be content until there is a substantial shift in culture.

Shawangunk Correctional Facility Superintendent Bennie Thorpe has been appointed as the new superintendent of Marcy Correctional Facility, according to a statement from Governor Hochul’s office. With over twenty years of experience in the field of corrections, Thorpe brings a wealth of expertise and a fresh perspective to his new role at Marcy. This appointment is seen as an opportunity to implement new strategies and approaches to address the challenges faced by the facility.

Moreover, the governor has announced her plans to increase the number of staff members in the special investigation office of the state corrections department. This will enable them to effectively handle complaints and address issues within the correctional system. Additionally, the governor intends to hire an external firm to conduct a comprehensive review of the culture, patterns, and practices within the entire correctional system.

Hochul mentioned that the leadership of the corrections department has already implemented a new policy that mandates staff to activate their body cameras whenever they interact with incarcerated individuals.

In reflecting upon my visit to the room where Robert Brooks tragically lost his life, I am filled with sorrow and dismay. Witnessing firsthand the aftermath of such a senseless act of violence has only intensified my grief and outrage towards those who would commit such heinous acts without any consideration for the value of human life. It is clear that Mr. Brooks and his loved ones did not deserve to endure such a tragic fate.

According to court filings, the preliminary findings from a medical examination suggest that the cause of death in Brooks’ case could be asphyxia due to compression of the neck, raising concerns about the involvement of another person. However, the final results of the autopsy are still pending.

Brooks had been sentenced to a 12-year prison term for first-degree assault in 2017. He had just been transferred to the Marcy Correctional Facility from a neighboring state prison when the incident occurred.

