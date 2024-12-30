Latest Timing for New Year’s Eve Storm Revealed: Super Soaker Incoming

Get ready to get soaked as we kick off the New Year, especially those who will be joining the crowd in New York City’s Times Square for the iconic ball drop. The celebration is expected to be a wet one, with rain pouring down on the excited revelers.

A troublesome weather pattern is expected to bring a storm to the Northeast, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. The storm is forecasted to occur from Tuesday night, Dec. 31, until around noontime on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1.

According to AccuWeather, a brewing storm is expected to bring heavy rainfall to several states in the eastern United States. These states include North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, southeastern New York, and southern New England.

On Monday, December 30th, the precipitation will gradually come to an end, giving way to a delightful blend of sunshine and clouds. The temperatures, on the other hand, will be higher than usual, reaching the 50s.

Cloud cover will gradually increase during the night, and rain is expected to move in from the south to the north in the afternoon on Tuesday, December 31st. The temperature will range between the upper 40s and low 50s.

On New Year’s Eve, Times Square will see temperatures in the mid-40s around midnight. However, rain is expected throughout the Northeast, with heavy downpours at times.

On Wednesday, January 1st, the showers will taper off in the early afternoon, leaving behind cloudy skies and temperatures reaching around 50 degrees.

On Thursday, January 2nd, we can expect cooler temperatures with a high of around 40 degrees. The skies will be partly to mostly sunny throughout the day.

Friday, January 3rd brings with it a forecast of predominantly clear skies and chilly temperatures.

