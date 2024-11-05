CPA And Firm Face Injunctions In Alleged $10 Million Tax Fraud Scheme

The United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas issued permanent injunctions against Charles Dombek and The Optimal Financial Group LLC on November 1, prohibiting them from promoting tax plans that involve forming sham management companies, deducting personal expenses as business expenses, or assisting in the formation of “captive” insurance companies.

The injunctions also prohibit Dombek, a licensed CPA, from completing federal tax returns for anybody other than himself and prevent Optimal from preparing federal tax returns reflecting these tax strategies.

According to the department, Dombek was the manager and president of The Optimal Financial Group LLC. According to the documents, Dombek and Optimal pushed a nationwide tax strategy to illegally reduce clients’ income tax bills.

The complaint alleges that Dombek and Optimal used sham management firms to fraudulently shift income to lower tax rates, delay taxable income, and record personal spending as phony business deductions.

According to the government’s complaint, Dombek promoted himself as the “premier dental CPA” in the United States in order to attract clients from the dentistry business and beyond.

According to the documents, Dombek and Optimal made willfully fraudulent assertions about the alleged tax benefits when advertising these schemes, despite being aware of or having cause to believe the claims were incorrect.

The complaint also claims that they created and signed tax returns for customers that included these fraudulent transactions, costs, and deductions.

According to the complaint, the agency estimates that this strategy might cost the US Treasury $10 million or more.

Notably, the agency stated that Dombek and Optimal agreed to the injunctionsentry.

Reference Article