Tennessee State Rep. scolds truck drivers and warns of increased inspections for semis on I-40

Posted by Jan McDonald November 5, 2024

Tennessee State Representative Jeremy Faison turned to social media over the weekend to urge trucks to avoid the hurricane-damaged I-40 at the North Carolina/TNSEE border.

On Sunday, November 3, Faison went live on Facebook, addressing the trucking community about using I-40 at the Tennessee-North Carolina border.

The interstate has partially reopened to local traffic in Cocke County, Tennessee, but because I-40 remains closed on the North Carolina side owing to catastrophic damage from Hurricane Helene, it is still unsuitable for commercial traffic as a route between the two states.

In the video, Faison shows semi trucks “at the end of I-40” that he claims had ignored closure signs. “They refuse to listen, and they keep coming out here,” Faison told me.

“So here’s what’s going to happen,” Faison says. “I’ve asked the troopers to start doing truck inspections on every tractor trailer that comes out here.”

The State Representative begs that anyone who views the video spread it widely in order to reach as many truckers as possible.

“For all of the truckers upset at me for doing this video, I’m literally trying to help you not waste hours of your life and keep you from killing someone on a back country road that no matter how good of a driver you are, you can’t navigate,” Faison said in response to online backlash from the video.

Jan McDonald
