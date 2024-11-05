A Texas man’s terrifying plan for mass attacks revealed! The FBI successfully thwarts a deadly plot

A Texas man’s alleged scheme to carry out mass shootings in local public places was thwarted earlier this year, and he has now pleaded guilty to a federal firearms crime, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas.

In January 2024, a pawn shop in New Braunfels discovered Cameron Darrick Peterson, 20, as a potential threat.

Court records show that background checks twice halted Peterson’s attempts, once in January and again in May, due to his age and weapon choice. According to federal authorities, this setback may have accelerated Peterson’s ambitions.

Following Peterson’s second effort to obtain the shotgun, the FBI launched an investigation that resulted in a warrant for his arrest on June 5. Officers from the New Braunfels Police Department arrested Peterson, and FBI investigators searched his home.

Authorities found a modified.22-caliber long rifle with a sawed-off buttstock, six loaded magazines, and 60 rounds of ammunition at his residence, indicating an expanding plot to commit mass murder.

On June 6, FBI officials searched Peterson’s Instagram account using a federal warrant, revealing more information about his objectives. He apparently disclosed clear intentions to attack a gas station, indicating a worrisome obsession with public places as targets.

While in jail that same day, Peterson was captured giving a witness instructions to either hide or destroy a video of him surveilling a grocery store—a disturbing piece of evidence linking him to further attack planning.

On June 10, agents discovered an improvised explosive device (IED) at Peterson’s home, which they described as “readily operational.” Agents also discovered aerosol cans and other materials for making further explosive devices. The National Firearms Registry classified the IED as illegal because Peterson lacked the legal age to register it.

Peterson pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to acquire a handgun with the intent to commit a crime. This offense carries serious penalties, including a maximum term of ten years in jail and a fine of up to $250,000. The court sets the sentence for February 5, 2025.

This case exemplifies federal and local law enforcement’s extensive efforts to intercept violent schemes before they reach the public. This case underscores the significance of maintaining vigilance in identifying and averting potential hazards that could be surprisingly close to home.

