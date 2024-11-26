Ohio Teen Apprehended After Police Pursuit Ends With Collision In Pennsylvania

An Ohio teenager is now facing criminal charges following a car crash in Crawford County, Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the young driver was attempting to flee from the Ohio State Police when the incident occurred.

On November 9, there was a crash on Phelps Road in Conneaut Township. The incident occurred when a 19-year-old named William Smith, from Andover, Ohio, was trying to escape from the OSP at a high speed. This information was reported by PSP Meadville.

According to the police, Smith was driving south on Phelps Road, just south of U.S. Highway 6, when he lost control of the vehicle. As a result, he crossed into the opposite side of the road and collided with an embankment, which caused the car to flip over.

According to police, the car sustained severe damage and Smith sustained minor injuries in the crash. Smith was subsequently handed over to the police after receiving medical treatment.

Smith is currently being charged with several offenses, including felony fleeing, misdemeanor criminal trespassing, evading arrest, flight to avoid, disorderly conduct, accidents involving damage to a vehicle, and other summary charges.

Smith is currently in custody at the Crawford County Prison, and bail has been set at $20,000, which must be paid in cash.

