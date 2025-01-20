Child missing for 26 days in New York miraculously found alive

In a heartwarming turn of events, a courageous father was able to locate his missing daughter alive and well on a boat during the holiday season.

Emmarae Gervasi went missing from her residence in Long Island on December 8th.

New Year’s Day Search For Missing Teen

The image above shows the Suffolk County Police logo.

On New Year’s Day, search parties were actively searching for the 14-year-old from Patchogue.

For three weeks, the girl’s family, friends, neighbors, and numerous volunteers dedicated their time and efforts to search for her.

Missing Teen Found On Boat

After nearly a month of being missing, Emmarae was finally located by her father on a boat.

“It felt like 26 days of pure hell,” her father emotionally shared with News 12 Long Island. Holding her in my arms again was an incredible gift from God. Words cannot express the overwhelming feeling of relief and joy that washed over me when I finally had her in my embrace,” he recounted.

Frank received a tip from a woman who informed him that his child was on a boat in Islip.

According to PEOPLE, law enforcement arrested a man in connection with the disappearance of the teenager.

