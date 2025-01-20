ECMC declares shooting victim deceased

Posted by Jan McDonald January 20, 2025

A 32-year-old man was rushed to Erie County Medical Center in an ambulance, but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead later on.

A fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday afternoon is currently being investigated by Buffalo Police.

The City of Buffalo spokesperson reported that the fatal shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. on Sunday in the vicinity of East Delavan Avenue and Roslyn Street. This location is situated east of Bailey Avenue.

The ambulance transported a 32-year-old man to Erie County Medical Center, where medical professionals later declared him deceased.

If you have any information, please don’t hesitate to reach out to the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at 716-847-2255. Your assistance is greatly appreciated.

Buffalo Police have reported another fatal shooting, marking the second consecutive day of such incidents. Responding to a shooting at the 300 block of Perry Street housing complex, Buffalo Police arrived at the scene during the early hours of Saturday morning. The incident took place during a party.

Jan McDonald
