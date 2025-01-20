Trump plans to revoke security clearances of 51 former intelligence officials on his first day in office

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly planning to suspend the security clearances of numerous former intelligence community officials who penned a notorious letter regarding Hunter Biden prior to the 2020 election. This move is expected to be part of Trump’s executive actions on his first day in office.

According to a Trump administration official, Trump is expected to take action against the 51 ex-officials who allegedly “lied” about Hunter Biden’s laptop. This comes in response to a letter that was published just two weeks before the election.

The letter included notable names such as John Brennan, a former CIA director, and James Clapper, the former Director of National Intelligence. It remains unclear if all 51 signatories still hold security clearances. Back in 2018, President Trump claimed to have revoked Brennan’s clearance using his presidential authority, but Brennan himself expressed uncertainty about whether the revocation was actually implemented. The Washington Examiner has sought comment from the CIA regarding this matter.

The letter sparked controversy during the 2020 election. In it, 51 officials raised concerns that the New York Post’s damaging story about the Bidens, published in October of that year, could potentially be Russian disinformation, thus raising doubts about the credibility of the story.

According to the officials, the emergence of emails allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden, specifically those related to his tenure on the Board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma, bears the hallmarks of a Russian disinformation campaign.

According to a report by the New York Post, Joe Biden has been accused of leveraging his position as vice president to exert pressure on Ukraine in order to benefit his son, Hunter Biden. The article was based on emails found in a copy of Hunter Biden’s hard drive, which was obtained by former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani. The New York Post claims that the hard drive copy was provided to Giuliani’s representative by the owner of a computer repair shop in Delaware.

In 2019, Hunter Biden left behind his laptop and hard drive at a shop in Delaware. Following a subpoena, the shop owner turned over the laptop and original hard drive to the FBI. During Hunter Biden’s trial in Delaware last year, an FBI official confirmed the authenticity of the laptop and hard drive, although the official did not verify all the data on the hard drive copies distributed by Giuliani and other Republican operatives to the New York Post and other media outlets.

During the final presidential debate, then-candidate Joe Biden relied on a letter from former officials who held high positions in national security and intelligence to dismiss the story published by the New York Post. The letter carried significant weight, considering the backgrounds of the officials involved.

House Republicans discovered that former Acting CIA Director Mike Morell, one of the authors of the letter, had specifically initiated it with the intention of providing Joe Biden a “talking point” for the debate. Morell, in his testimony to Congress, stressed that he was genuinely concerned about Russia’s interference in the election.

However, Morell and the other signatories have faced ongoing criticism from supporters of Trump. These critics argue that the influential document was released during a highly contested presidential election, thereby inevitably impacting the outcome of the race.

According to Attorney Mark Zaid, who represents eight of the 51 signatories, President Trump’s decision to suspend their security clearances goes against established precedent that has been in place for decades.

According to Zaid, suspending the security clearances of individuals solely for exercising their protected First Amendment rights as private citizens would go against established national security norms. He believes that such an action would be unprecedented and undeserved, particularly considering that many of the signatories dedicated their entire careers to serving apolitically in order to safeguard the American people.

Zaid disagreed with the decision, stating that it contradicts Trump’s calls for the preservation of free speech, especially in regards to popular social media platforms like TikTok and X.

