Buffalo resident charged with DUI and causing fatal crash while speeding

A Buffalo man faces charges for allegedly driving drunk and causing a fatal high-speed crash in July.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office reported that 28-year-old Alexander Kozak was arraigned in Erie County Court. He is charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

The crash occurred on July 20, 2024. Kozak was reportedly driving a modified 1992 Honda Civic at high speed while under the influence of alcohol. He lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a tree on Arthur Street near Tonawanda Street. Kozak was treated for injuries at ECMC, while his passenger, 30-year-old Sommer Lynn Toth, died at the scene.

Prosecutors requested that Erie County Court Judge Andrew C. LoTempio remand Kozak. However, Judge LoTempio set bail at $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond. A return court date has yet to be determined.

