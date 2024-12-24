Governor Hochul Secures $13.1 Million to Provide Affordable Broadband Access to Low-Income New Yorkers – WNY News Now

Governor Kathy Hochul has unveiled a significant investment of $13.1 million aimed at delivering affordable, high-speed broadband to over 14,000 low-income households in Buffalo, Rochester, and New York City. This initiative, known as ConnectALL, seeks to bridge the digital divide and ensure that all individuals have access to reliable internet services.

Governor Kathy Hochul has unveiled the initial grant recipients of the Affordable Housing Connectivity Program, which aims to bring high-speed internet access to numerous low-income households. Through this program, an estimated 14,167 lower-income households in Buffalo, Rochester, upper Manhattan, and the Bronx will have access to broadband service for only $10 per month, and Gigabit-speed service for just $30 per month until 2034. These grants, totaling $13.1 million, will facilitate the connection of 780 buildings, including affordable housing and public housing properties.

“In today’s digital era, it is essential to have reliable and affordable high-speed internet access. It goes beyond convenience; it is about enabling every New Yorker to actively participate in our modern economy and society,” emphasized Governor Hochul. She further added, “With these strategic investments, we are not only installing fiber and infrastructure, but we are also providing opportunities for education, healthcare, and economic growth. By making affordable broadband solutions available in our affordable housing communities and supporting county-led initiatives, we are fostering a more connected and equitable New York.”

Empire State Development President, CEO, and Commissioner Hope Knight emphasized the significance of these strategic investments in achieving digital equity across New York State. With Governor Hochul at the helm, the focus is on providing essential infrastructure to foster thriving communities, supporting residents in affordable housing, and ensuring rural counties have access to modern broadband solutions. The ConnectALL initiative goes beyond simply laying fiber; it sets the groundwork for stronger and more interconnected communities, where every New Yorker possesses the necessary tools to thrive in the digital economy.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas expressed her enthusiasm for the $13 million investment, stating that it will play a vital role in bridging the digital divide and fostering connectivity within communities. With Governor Hochul’s support, the Affordable Housing Connectivity Program aims to enhance the quality of life for more than 14,000 households across the state. By equipping families, particularly those in underserved neighborhoods, with the necessary tools, this initiative ensures their ability to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

“Access to high-speed internet is just as essential as electricity in our daily lives,” expressed US Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer. He proudly announced the allocation of over $13.1 million to expand broadband infrastructure in order to enhance affordable and high-quality internet access throughout New York State. This initiative aims to keep families connected to education, healthcare, economic opportunities, and each other. Schumer, who spearheaded the passage of the American Rescue Plan, ensured that long-term investments like this received funding. These investments will create well-paying jobs and contribute to the development of 21st-century infrastructure, enabling high-speed internet to reach every corner of the state, regardless of zip code. Schumer expressed gratitude to Governor Hochul for effectively utilizing these federal dollars to ensure equitable access to high-speed internet for all New Yorkers.”

The Affordable Housing Connectivity Program has awarded its first round of grants to Flume Internet, enabling the expansion of its service coverage in New York City and the introduction of its offerings in the Buffalo and Rochester areas. Flume is committed to providing residents with various broadband service options, such as 100/20 Mbps for $10 per month, 200/200 Mbps for $15 per month, and 1000/1000 Mbps for $30 per month, all of which include Wi-Fi. These rates will remain unchanged until 2034. By the end of 2026, construction will be completed on all three projects, ensuring that broadband service is available to every household. Although all property owners have opted into the program, the installations still require approval to ensure that Flume can reach all residents. To further support the community, Flume is collaborating with local nonprofit organizations to provide comprehensive digital literacy assistance, including multilingual digital health and wellness programs, community outreach, and workshops. In order to extend the network to all buildings, Flume plans to construct or acquire approximately 39 miles of fiber optic infrastructure across the three markets and utilize fixed wireless technology.

The three grants have the following totals:

New York City Region : $4,573,875 to connect 88 properties across the Bronx and New York counties, encompassing 126 buildings and 4,854 units and approximately 13 miles of fiber Finger Lakes Region : $3,930,473 to serve 51 properties in the Rochester metro area (Monroe and Ontario counties), covering 305 buildings and 4,280 units and approximately 12 miles of fiber Western New York Region : $4,678,197 to connect 39 properties in the Buffalo metro area (Erie County), serving 349 buildings and 5,033 units and approximately 14 miles of fiber



The Affordable Housing Connectivity Program is a collaborative effort between Empire State Development’s ConnectALL Office and New York State Homes and Community Renewal. Its objective is to provide $100 million in grants to connect 100,000 homes throughout the state. The primary source of funding for this program comes from the U.S. Treasury Department Capital Projects Fund, which was established under the American Rescue Plan Act.

Governor Hochul is spearheading an innovative program known as ConnectALL Initiative.

Governor Hochul has prioritized the expansion of broadband access as a key focus of her administration’s efforts to promote equity in New York. To achieve this goal, the state is investing $1 billion through the ConnectALL initiative. This initiative aims to improve the state’s digital infrastructure, foster competition among providers, and guarantee that all New Yorkers have access to reliable and affordable high-speed internet.

ConnectALL has successfully launched and implemented several programs to advance broadband access. These programs include:

The Digital Equity Program will invest $50 million, including a federal allocation of at least $37 million, to implement the New York State Digital Equity Plan to close the digital divide. The Plan outlines New York’s statewide strategy to increase capacity to improve digital literacy and digital job readiness skills, facilitate access to affordable internet and devices, enhance digital privacy and safety and make government services more accessible through the internet. The Municipal Infrastructure Program has awarded over $224 million for the construction of publicly-owned broadband infrastructure and delivery of affordable broadband service across the state. The program, primarily funded by the U.S. Department of the Treasury under the American Rescue Plan’s Capital Projects fund, facilitates a variety of models of municipal broadband, public-private partnerships, and open access networks to provide New Yorkers with affordable, high-quality service options. The Beta ConnectALL Projects Dashboard provides details on projects funded by the Municipal Infrastructure Program. The ConnectALL Deployment Program will fund internet service providers to reach unserved and underserved locations. ConnectALL released the program’s Request for Applications for approximately $644 million in December 2024, drawing on federal funding from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, as described in the ConnectALL Broadband Deployment Initial Proposal.



