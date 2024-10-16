Jamey Noel, former Indiana sheriff, receives 15-year prison sentence in plea agreement

Former Clark County Sheriff and veteran Republican operative Jamey Noel could face up to a decade in jail after a judge accepted his guilty pleas to more than a dozen criminal charges in court Monday.

The plea deal concludes Noel’s side of the case, which state police described as the largest in agency history, although other investigations continue.

Initially, Noel faced 31 felonies for allegedly misusing funds from the fire and EMS services under his control. He pleaded guilty to 27 of them in August.

After two hours of victim testimony in open court on Monday, Special Judge Larry Medlock of Washington County officially accepted Noel’s plea. Twenty-one statements were supplied, including those from law enforcement officers who previously worked with or under Noel, as well as Hoosiers in Clark County and surrounding areas whose lives have been “upended” by the former sheriff’s actions.

In many situations recounted, victims said Noel’s squandering of millions of dollars in government funds will haunt their families and communities for “years to come.”

Roger Montgomery Jr., a first responder who served under Noel from 2005 to 2011, stated, “As firefighters, first responders, and public servants, we swear a higher oath. Montgomery claimed that firefighters and paramedics under Noel’s supervision lacked sufficient equipment and that emergency personnel were entrusted with driving Noel’s personal “limousines,” often leaving only one firefighter on duty—”putting citizens’ lives in jeopardy.”

He went on to say that Medicare and Medicaid frequently prioritized non-emergency transfers over 911 calls because the latter brought in “more money”.

Montgomery wrote, “Jamey Noel has betrayed the trust of the public and any first responder—or anyone else that’s ever worn a badge and taken that oath.” “Jamey Noel prioritized his personal gain over the well-being of his patients and the lives of his employees.”

Noel, who appeared in court handcuffed and dressed in an orange jumpsuit and pink handcuffs, was mainly expressionless at the defense table throughout Monday’s hearing, but he burst into tears when his niece wrote him a letter with a harsh rebuke: “Grandma and grandpa would be very disappointed.”

Noel became tearful as he made a prepared speech emphasizing his family’s innocence.

“It’s entirely my fault… (My family) were victims of my deception, just like everyone else, and I hope they would forgive me,” Noel stated before reciting a Catholic prayer.

Noel consented to plead guilty to charges including theft, money laundering, unethical business influence, official misconduct, obstruction of justice, and tax evasion. The plea deal included the dropping of four accusations of ghost employment.

“You’ve tarnished the badge and failed everyone in law enforcement,” Medlock told Noel shortly before his sentencing. The judge stated that he would have preferred a stiffer punishment but was concerned that doing so would make the case ripe for appeal.

Noel now faces a 15-year jail sentence, with three of those years suspended for probation. Beginning on June 8, the judge will grant Noel credit for time served. According to state legislation, Noel may have his sentence reduced if he behaved well in prison, leaving him with around nine and a half years.

Victims addressed the court.

The plea deal also includes an agreement for Noel to repay more than $3.1 million in public funds: $2,870,924 to the Utica Volunteer Firefighters Association, $61,190 to the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, $173,155 to the Indiana Department of Revenue, and $35,245 to the Indiana State Police.

Medlock also imposed a $270,000 fine on Noel, adding $10,000 for each guilty count.

Nearly a year after Indiana State Police investigators arrested and raided Noel’s southern Indiana home, he accepted the plea offer.

Noel posted a $75,000 bond in November 2023 but has been in the Scott County jail since April, when Medlock increased his bond to $1.5 million. Originally, the trial date for the case was November.

Using results from a long-term Indiana State Police investigation, state prosecutors accused Noel of using millions of taxpayer dollars from the Utica Volunteer Firefighters Association and New Chapel EMS to acquire vehicles, flights, vacations, clothing, and other personal luxury items. Investigators found that Noel was using public funds to pay for college tuition and child support.

The disgraced former sheriff also admitted to assigning government staff assignments linked to his own collection of classic cars. According to search warrant reports, law officials seized at least 40 automobiles, including several classics such as two 1970 Plymouth Superbirds, a 1959 Corvette, and 1966 and 1968 Chargers.

Court filings show that between 2020 and 2023, Noel contributed at least $33,000 in public cash to numerous Republican candidates and campaigns.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter, who addressed the court on Monday, recalled meetings about money management with Noel dating back to 2015. However, Carter claimed that Noel sought power, influence, and money rather than building “public trust.”

“Politics should never be the number one priority… but it was for Jamey,” Carter recalled.

Noel’s wife, Misty, who has since filed for divorce from her husband, and daughter, Kasey, are facing separate theft and tax evasion allegations. Both have pleaded not guilty. We pushed out the trial date of October 28 to Monday afternoon. The court has yet to provide a fresh schedule.

What happens next? Noel?

In August, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb stated that his government will not issue a pardon to Noel.

The governor, a longstanding associate and friend of Noel’s, stated that pardoning processes would necessitate a reconsideration of the conviction and sentence. According to Holcomb, such a process would take place years after his term ends.

The governor did not immediately respond to a request for comment following Noel’s sentencing.

Noel oversaw Holcomb’s campaign in 2016 and was a member of his transition team. He also served as chairman of Holcomb’s reelection campaign and, prior to Holcomb, attended President Donald Trump’s inauguration in Washington, D.C., at the invitation of former Gov. Mike Pence, Trump’s vice president.

Noel now faces multiple legal cases, including two filed by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita in an attempt to force Noel to repay the state agencies from which he allegedly stole public cash to pay for personal expenses.

In one instance, according to a February audit report from the State Board of Accounts, Rokita demanded that Noel reimburse the Clark County jail commissary fund for more than $900,000 in “funds misappropriated, diverted, or misapplied.”

Rokita also asked for a restraining order, which would prevent Noel from selling real estate, stocks and bonds, vehicles, firearms, apparel, or jewelry while the attorney general’s legal claims are underway.

A May court order barred the Noel family from selling any assets. The civil cases are still underway, with the next hearing scheduled for November 13.

The children of Noel’s deceased brother Leon have filed a lawsuit against him separately. They claim that Noel stole from their inheritance while managing their father’s estate.

It is unclear whether Noel will qualify for public pensions. Last month, state authorities told the Capital Chronicle that Noel’s state police service may qualify him for retirement benefits. However, Carter told reporters Monday that Noel previously got just a “separation benefit” since he did not meet the agency’s pension standards.

Nonetheless, Noel may be able to continue receiving county benefits.

In a news briefing following the hearing, Ripley County Special Prosecutor Ric Hertel said he was unsure what would happen with possible pensions but was expecting more court direction on the restitution process.

