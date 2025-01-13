Border czar under Trump administration aims to amend New York’s Green Light Law

In 2019, New York enacted the ‘Green Light Law’, granting individuals in New York the ability to obtain a driver’s license irrespective of their immigration status in the United States.

U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, commonly referred to as ICE, is prohibited from accessing New York motor vehicle records under the new legislation. This measure aims to prevent the use of such data for tracking down undocumented immigrants.

Green Light Law licenses cannot be used for federal identification purposes, such as registering to vote.

Tom Homan, the former director of ICE and President Trump’s choice for ‘Border Czar,’ is determined to make significant changes to or even repeal existing immigration laws.

Under Trump’s new administration, Thomas Homan, a native of North Country from Carthage, has been entrusted with the task of carrying out the mass deportation of immigrants, a promise made by Trump during his campaign.

According to Homan, the elimination of the Green Light Law holds immense importance in ensuring public safety.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul assures that the state is already in regular communication with federal immigration authorities whenever a crime has been committed.

State Attorney General Letitia James has previously supported the legislation, emphasizing that it enhances road safety and contributes to the growth of New York’s economy by granting immigrants the opportunity to obtain legal driving privileges.

Homan, who is soon to become a federal official, does not possess the authority to alter or overturn a state law. However, he has issued a warning that he may prevent vehicles with New York license plates from entering the United States at the Canadian border.

Last year, Republican lawmakers in New York made an unsuccessful attempt to repeal the Green Light Law. Their efforts were focused on counties in the North Country that border Canada.

