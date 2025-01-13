Florida Coast Guard Intercepts Drug Smuggling Boat with Over 100 Kilos of Cocaine

Posted by Jan McDonald January 13, 2025

Two individuals from the Bahamas are facing charges in the Southern District of Florida for their involvement in an attempt to smuggle around 188 kilograms of cocaine into the United States. The cocaine was being transported via a vessel that was heading towards the shores of Florida.

At around 11 a.m. on January 5, 2025, Marine Interdiction agents from the Fort Lauderdale and Miami Marine Units of Air and Marine Operations (AMO) received an alert about a suspicious vessel heading towards the Port Everglades Inlet in Broward County, Florida. The vessel’s movements were closely monitored by the Air and Marine Operations Center (AMOC), who promptly directed AMO agents to intercept it. Within minutes, multiple Coastal Interceptor Vessels (CIVs) were deployed to intercept the boat near the Hillsboro Inlet, just four nautical miles off the coast of Florida.

The agents successfully halted the vessel and uncovered 188 kilograms of cocaine, which had been hidden on board. Alfred Lynton Laing and Runo Traveeno Laing, both Bahamian nationals, were apprehended and are currently facing federal charges for their involvement in an attempt to smuggle the drugs into Florida.

The men have a scheduled arraignment on January 21 at 11 a.m. in federal court.

 

Jan McDonald
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.