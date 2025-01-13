Biden grants temporary 18-month stay to 600,000 Venezuelans as Trump prepares to tighten restrictions

The Department of Homeland Security announced on Friday that approximately 600,000 Venezuelans and over 200,000 Salvadorans, who are currently residing in the United States, will be allowed to legally stay for an additional 18 months. This decision comes just days before President-elect Donald Trump assumes office, amidst his promises of implementing stricter immigration policies.

The Biden administration’s recent decisions demonstrate further support for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), a program that has been significantly expanded to benefit approximately 1 million individuals. TPS faced an uncertain future under the previous administration, as President Trump sought to greatly limit its utilization during his initial term in office.

The Department made the announcement while Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was inaugurated for his third six-year term in Caracas. The decision is rooted in the ongoing political and economic crises under the Maduro regime, which have caused a severe humanitarian emergency in the country.

According to Homeland Security, individuals are unable to return to El Salvador due to environmental conditions, particularly the heavy rains and storms that have occurred over the past two years.

People with TPS (Temporary Protected Status) have legal authority to stay in the country, but it does not offer them a direct path to citizenship. Instead, they depend on the government to renew their status periodically. Some conservative critics argue that the renewal of protection status becomes automatic over time, irrespective of the situation in the individual’s home country.

In 1990, Congress established TPS (Temporary Protected Status) as a means to protect individuals from being deported to countries experiencing natural disasters or civil unrest. This program grants individuals the authority to work for periods of up to 18 months at a time.

Approximately 1 million immigrants from 17 countries benefit from Temporary Protected Status (TPS). These individuals hail from nations such as Venezuela, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, Afghanistan, Sudan, and Lebanon. Among the largest group of beneficiaries are Salvadorans, who were granted TPS in 2001 following devastating earthquakes in their homeland.

The Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Salvadorans was initially set to expire in March 2025 but has been extended until September 9, 2026.

Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, have indicated that they plan to reduce the utilization of TPS and policies that provide temporary status, as they prioritize mass deportations. In his initial term, Trump terminated TPS for El Salvador, though the decision faced legal obstacles.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced the extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 234,000 Salvadorans who are currently TPS beneficiaries. This decision is motivated by geological and weather events, specifically significant storms and heavy rainfall in 2023 and 2024. These natural occurrences have continued to impact areas that were already heavily affected by earthquakes in 2001.

Advocates have been exerting increased pressure on the Biden administration in recent months to request TPS extensions for individuals who are already beneficiaries, as well as to provide protection for individuals from other countries such as Guatemala and Ecuador.

“This extension represents a significant milestone,” highlighted Felipe Arnoldo Díaz, a passionate advocate from the National TPS Alliance. “However, our primary focus centers around the countries, such as Venezuela, Nepal, Sudan, Nicaragua, and Honduras, whose TPS designations are nearing expiration and have not been included in this decision.”

Remittances, which amount to approximately $7.5 billion annually, play a crucial role in supporting the economy of El Salvador. This poses a potential challenge in the efforts to terminate the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for a country that is considered an ally by the United States. President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador has maintained a positive relationship with President Trump, collaborating closely on initiatives aimed at curbing illegal immigration to the U.S.

Bukele has gained immense popularity due to his strong security measures that have effectively dismantled the street gangs in the country.

In March 2022, the gangs in El Salvador unleashed a wave of violence that resulted in the deaths of 62 individuals within a matter of hours. This alarming situation prompted the country’s congress to take action and grant President Bukele a “state of exception.” Under this state, certain constitutional rights were temporarily suspended, and law enforcement was granted increased powers. Since then, over 83,000 individuals have been arrested, with many being detained without proper due process.

In 2024, El Salvador achieved a significant milestone with a remarkable decline in homicides, reaching a record low of just 114. This is a stark contrast to the alarming figure of 6,656 homicides the country witnessed in 2015, which solidified its reputation as one of the most dangerous nations in the world.

José Palma, a 48-year-old Salvadoran who has been living in the United States since 1998, can now continue working legally in Houston, thanks to the extension. He is the sole member of his family with temporary status, as his four children were born as U.S. citizens and his wife is a permanent resident. The extension of TPS has spared him from the risk of deportation and being separated from his loved ones.

“It provides me with peace of mind, like a breath of fresh air. Having 18 more months of protection brings me a sense of stability,” Palma expressed.

Palma, an organizer at a day laborer organization, sends approximately $400 per month to his 73-year-old mother, who is retired and lacks any source of income.

