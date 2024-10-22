Booneville Woman Facing Charges for Possession of Methamphetamine

Posted by Jan McDonald October 22, 2024

A Booneville woman was taken into custody on October 3rd, 2024, at a business located on North Second Street. She was charged with methamphetamine possession.

Patrol officers came to the anonymous establishment after receiving an allegation of shoplifting. Officers arrived at the location and encountered Virgina Rosesue Scroggins, 31, of Booneville.

According to a news release from the Booneville Police Department, when police were conducting the investigation, they discovered Scroggins had a felony amount of purported methamphetamine.

After Scroggins’ arrest, the Criminal Investigation Division took over her case.

Scroggins faced charges for possessing methamphetamine, specifically over 1/10th of a gram but less than 2 grams.

Scroggins’s bail amount was determined to be $5,000.

