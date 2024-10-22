A woman, 84, died in a head-on collision on U.S. 31 in Vestavia Hills, one of three people killed in weekend wrecks

Over the weekend, three people died in incidents in Jefferson County, including an 84-year-old woman who was involved in a head-on collision in Vestavia Hills on Sunday.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office named the slain victims as Leasi M. Carranza Crookshank of Vestavia Hills, Michael Wayne Wideman, 67, of Pinson, and Antonio Andrea Payne, Jr., 41, of Birmingham.

Crookshank was involved in a crash on U.S. 31 between Shades Crest Road and Brookwood Baptist Medical Center around 12:53 p.m. on Sunday.

According to authorities, Crookshank entered the roadway from the hospital, driving southward in the northbound lane.

At 8:15 p.m., doctors brought Crookshank to UAB Hospital and declared him dead.

Vestavia Hills police continue to investigate the crash.

At 12:25 a.m. Sunday, Payne was involved in a two-vehicle accident on Finley Avenue at Fourth Place West.

Additional information about the crash has not been published; however, Payne was declared dead on the site at 12:41 a.m.

Birmingham police are conducting an investigation.

Wideman also participated in a two-car collision. The accident occurred at 1:36 p.m. Saturday on Marsh Mountain Road near Shadow Ridge Parkway in Pinson.

At 2:47 p.m., UAB Hospital declared him dead.

No more information has been shared.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Wideman’s death.

