A woman, 84, died in a head-on collision on U.S. 31 in Vestavia Hills, one of three people killed in weekend wrecks

Posted by Jan McDonald October 22, 2024

Over the weekend, three people died in incidents in Jefferson County, including an 84-year-old woman who was involved in a head-on collision in Vestavia Hills on Sunday.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office named the slain victims as Leasi M. Carranza Crookshank of Vestavia Hills, Michael Wayne Wideman, 67, of Pinson, and Antonio Andrea Payne, Jr., 41, of Birmingham.

Crookshank was involved in a crash on U.S. 31 between Shades Crest Road and Brookwood Baptist Medical Center around 12:53 p.m. on Sunday.

According to authorities, Crookshank entered the roadway from the hospital, driving southward in the northbound lane.

At 8:15 p.m., doctors brought Crookshank to UAB Hospital and declared him dead.

Vestavia Hills police continue to investigate the crash.

At 12:25 a.m. Sunday, Payne was involved in a two-vehicle accident on Finley Avenue at Fourth Place West.

Additional information about the crash has not been published; however, Payne was declared dead on the site at 12:41 a.m.

Birmingham police are conducting an investigation.

Wideman also participated in a two-car collision. The accident occurred at 1:36 p.m. Saturday on Marsh Mountain Road near Shadow Ridge Parkway in Pinson.

At 2:47 p.m., UAB Hospital declared him dead.

No more information has been shared.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Wideman’s death.

Jan McDonald
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.