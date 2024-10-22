Woman dies after falling from luxury NYC high-rise, police say

On Sunday morning, police reported that a woman tragically fell to her death from a luxury high-rise in Midtown Manhattan.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., a concerned citizen dialed 911 to report a fall. Upon arrival at the scene, authorities discovered a woman lying on the ground outside Cannon Point South, a co-op situated along the picturesque East River.

According to the authorities, the woman exhibited injuries that suggested she had fallen from a higher point.

EMS responders confirmed her death on the scene, and officials are currently investigating her death. It was unclear whether she had jumped, officials added.

Police have withheld her name pending notification to her family.

The woman is among numerous New Yorkers who have died in the city in recent weeks.

On October 12, an 80-year-old woman leapt to her death from an Upper East Wall apartment building, and her corpse struck the building’s wall during the fall, decapitating her on the way down, as reported by police and witnesses.

A building resident told The Post, “The head and arm ended up on the terrace, cleanly cut off on the other side.”

The same day, a 52-year-old man plunged from the 17th-floor balcony of a 22-story building in Chelsea in an apparent suicide, leaving his bereaved wife in tears on the sidewalk.

Last week, a man sustained injuries after tumbling off the second floor of Trump Tower in Midtown, following a request from NYPD officers to leave.

The man, exhibiting erratic behavior, made the decision to hop over the balcony and fall into the lobby located one floor below.

The fall caused him to suffer unspecified injuries, and the hospital later intubated him.

If you live in New York City and are struggling with suicidal thoughts or a mental health crisis, please call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis therapy. If you live beyond the five boroughs, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or visit SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

Reference Article