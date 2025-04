A man wanted in Tennessee since 2012 was apprehended on Thursday, according to the Bristol Virginia Police Department.

Gary Calhoun, 66, was arrested while visiting a home on Randolph Street.

According to police, Calhoun disappeared from Tennessee probation/parole in 2012.

Calhoun is now being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon on a fugitive from justice warrant.

