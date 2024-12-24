Judge Commands ‘Narcissistic’ New York Man to ‘Shut Up’ Before Sentencing Him to 25 Years to Life for Killing Estranged Wife in Front of Children, as Man Alleges: ‘I Was Set Up With an All-White Jury’

A viral video has emerged, capturing a judge’s decision to silence a man in a New York courtroom just before delivering a sentence of 25 years to life imprisonment. The man had been convicted of the heinous crime of killing his estranged wife in front of their own children.

During the sentencing hearing on Friday afternoon, Judge Honorable M. William Boller grew tired of listening to Adam Bennefield, a New York man who was found guilty of murdering his estranged wife in the presence of her three children, two of whom were from a previous relationship while one was Bennefield’s own. It was revealed that Bennefield had already spent 15 years behind bars for the armed abduction of two women, one of whom happened to be his former girlfriend.

In November 2024, a man named Bennefield, residing in Cheektowaga, New York (a suburb of Buffalo), was convicted for the murder of his estranged wife, Ke’Aira Hudson. The court found him guilty on multiple charges, including second-degree murder, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of aggravated criminal contempt.

Acting Erie County District Attorney, Michael J. Keane, has revealed that on October 5, 2022, Bennefield deliberately rammed his pickup truck into Hudson’s car while they were stopped at the intersection of Richlawn and Shawnee Avenues. According to officials, the New York man then exited his vehicle and intentionally shot and killed the 30-year-old woman just outside of her car, with her three young children, including an infant, present in the backseat. Reports indicate that Bennefield used a shotgun to fatally shoot Hudson, who was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time. Tragically, she succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

After the tragic shooting, the police quickly issued an arrest warrant for Bennefield, identifying him as the primary suspect in the murder of his estranged wife. In a joint effort between the Buffalo Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service, he was apprehended a few days later. Following the conviction of the New York man for murdering his estranged wife in the presence of their children, the D.A.’s Office praised the victim’s daughter for her remarkable bravery and determination in testifying against her mother’s killer.

It was revealed during the trial that Bennefield had been arrested the day before the tragic shooting incident in connection to a domestic incident involving Hudson. Although the charges did not meet the criteria for bail, he was released on the same day with an order of protection against him. The District Attorney’s Office stated that Bennefield committed the fatal crime while knowingly violating the order of protection that was issued after his arrest on October 4, 2022.

The victim’s family has also alleged that she was involved in an abusive relationship with Bennefield. In October 2024, they filed a lawsuit against the Cheektowaga Police Department and the Town of Cheektowaga, accusing them of negligence for not intervening and prosecuting Bennefield adequately to ensure he remained in custody.

A New York man who was convicted of murdering his estranged wife in the presence of their children has been handed a sentence of 25 years to life. Additionally, he has been fined up to $5,000. The defendant was also given a concurrent sentence of three-and-a-half to seven years for a criminal contempt charge. Furthermore, he has been directed to pay $3,000 in relation to three misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child charges.

Michigan Man Receives Life Sentence for Murdering Wife Through Heroin-Laced Cereal

During a tense sentencing hearing on Friday (December 20), the New York man was interrupted and told to “shut up” as he tried to speak before the judge could deliver his sentence. Bennefield, who claimed to be a victim of “due process violations,” was expressing his thoughts to the court when he was abruptly silenced.

The New York man was abruptly interrupted by the judge before he could complete his sentence. Clearly fed up, the Honorable M. William Boller ordered him to “shut up!” In a matter-of-fact tone, the judge stated, “You’re here because a jury found you guilty of brutally killing your wife. Understand? Now, listen to me carefully. I’ve had my fill of your narcissistic behavior!” The judge then requested that his microphone be switched off, emphasizing that the man was in his courtroom because a jury had convicted him.

When it was his turn to respond, the man countered by asserting that he had been unfairly given an all-White jury, which he believed was a violation of the law. He firmly stated, “That is a setup. So, if you insist on sending me out there, I will go, but you are well aware of the law and you have not followed it, just like you, and you, and everyone sitting here. It is evident…” However, before he could complete his statement, the judge interrupted, shouting, “Alright, listen to me! Shut up!”

“I refuse to remain silent,” the man declared defiantly, leading the judge to instruct his officers to forcefully remove him from the courtroom. Once the man was escorted out, the judge turned to the victim’s family and assured them, “I will personally draft a letter to the parole board, employing the most powerful language imaginable, to ensure that he remains incarcerated indefinitely.”

Also Read:

Reference article