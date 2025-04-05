Arizona Truck Driver Collides With State Trooper While Hauling Three Cars

Driving near vehicle transporters can make me nervous at times. While truck drivers are quite competent, the automobiles appear to be about to fall off. An Arizona man recently collided with a state officer while transporting three cars, which confirms my fear.

Arizona truck driver crashes into police officer while hauling three cars

Getting hit by one car is probably enough of an inconvenience. But what happens if you pass four cars? Such an incident happened to a state trooper on the Arizona highway.

A police officer was filling out paperwork from a non-injury crash report along Interstate 10 in Buckeye when a truck driver lost control. You can see the destruction here.

When a Ram 3500 driver collided with a state trooper’s truck, he was towing three autos. The towed Ram, Nissan van, black SUV, and Tesla Cybertruck exerted enough force to push the police truck 60 feet away.

According to the Idaho Statesman, the trooper was immediately brought to a nearby hospital for probable head injuries. His present state is unclear.

Andrii Mykhailivk of Brooklyn, New York, was driving the Ram 3500. Although he escaped unharmed, he faced arrest for driving under the influence.

During the encounter, the trooper appears to have been driving a Ford F-150 police inspector. The truck bed had been shattered beyond recognition. Fortunately, the vehicle carrier did not flip, but the damage to the cars on board remains unclear.

Hopefully, the truck driver got load insurance; otherwise, he could be in giant debt. The MSRP for the Tesla Cybertruck is $79,990.

