Alabama homeless woman’s call for help backfires, resulting in handcuffs

Being in the right place at the wrong time can be a crucial aspect of life. In this instance, it’s about making the right calls to the wrong people.

WKRG News reports that an Alabama homeless woman ran into trouble after calling the police for assistance—only to end up in jail.

According to the police, officers responded to a complaint on March 19 from 45-year-old Lameka Moore, who requested assistance with her vehicle. The officers promptly arrived, prepared to assist, but upon closer inspection, they found that Moore had already reported her automobile as stolen.

Moore’s decision to give cops a fictitious identity, believing it would work, worsened the situation. Warning: It didn’t work!

As if that weren’t enough, authorities learned Moore was also carrying prescription drugs she didn’t own. At this point, she might have just handed them the shackles herself.

Moore was detained and charged with first-degree receiving stolen items, illegal possession of prescription medicines, and giving officers a false identity.

As of March 23, she is still in the Mobile County Jail on a $9,500 bond, perhaps wondering what went wrong.

