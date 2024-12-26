Arkansas Woman Faces $150,000 Bond Following “Stalking” Charge

A staggering $150,000 bond has been set for her, as she faces charges of stalking and other offenses. The nature of her actions remains unclear, but the severity of the situation is evident.

38-year-old Trista Fullerton, a white female from Rogers, Arkansas, found herself in the custody of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on December 20, 2024. She was arrested on multiple charges, including “stalking.” The authorities have released her mugshot, which you can see below this article.

Arkansas Woman Faces Huge Bond Over Stalking And Other Charges

The charges against her include two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of stalking, and one count of first-degree criminal mischief.

The court has set a bond of $150,000 for one stalking charge, while the remaining charges do not specify a bond amount.

According to her booking record at Washington County Jail, she is listed as having a height of 5’04” and a weight of 242 lbs. Additionally, she has brown eyes and hair.

The court has scheduled Fullerton’s next appearance for January 10, 2025, at Washington County Circuit Court.

No additional information has been disclosed at present.

How Serious Are Stalking Charges In Arkansas?

Stalking in Arkansas carries a range of penalties, depending on the severity of the offense. It can be classified as a Class A misdemeanor, which can result in up to one year of imprisonment. On the other hand, it can also be considered a more serious offense, classified as a Class C felony, which can lead to a prison sentence of 3-10 years.

