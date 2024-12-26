Kentucky Dad Who Owes More Than $100k In Child Support Apprehended Following Florida Cruise: Officials

Posted by Jan McDonald December 26, 2024

A Kentucky man, who reportedly owes over $100,000 in child support, was apprehended upon disembarking from a cruise ship in Miami.

Dominic Weaver, aged 47, was apprehended by authorities shortly after disembarking from a cruise ship in Miami, Florida last week. He was subsequently transported back to Kentucky. This information was reported by The New York Post.

In an interview with WDRB, Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell revealed that Weaver has accumulated a staggering amount of $114,000 to $120,000 in unpaid child support. O’Connell emphasized that Weaver had been evading his financial responsibilities for several years.

“I don’t know when he left, but he fled the jurisdiction, and from the date of his sentence until today, and even today, he’s not paid one cent of child support,” O’Connell told the outlet. ““This is one of the most egregious events that brings something to light that I think I’ve ever seen.”

According to Law and Crime, the man had previously received a five-year probation sentence for flagrant non-support in 2019.

O’Connell expressed his intention to request the court to revoke Weaver’s initial sentence and ensure that he serves a prison term of up to four years, as reported by The Post. The publication highlighted the severity of Weaver’s lack of support by noting that his name was included on a list of parents who owed a significant amount of money for their children’s care in 2021.

According to The Post, Weaver is scheduled to be arraigned on January 6.

