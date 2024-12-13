Amber Alert Issued For Missing 16-year-old Girl In Northeast Harris County

Posted by Jan McDonald December 13, 2024

An Amber Alert has been issued for Nancy Argueta-Vasquez, 16, who was last seen on December 10, 2024, about 10 p.m. in the 15100 block of Claypool Street in northeast Harris County. Nancy is 5 feet tall and weighs 118 pounds. She was last seen wearing green trousers and a black shirt.

Detectives suspect she left her home with an adult male in a brown Chevrolet Equinox with the Texas registration plate VMD 1391. On December 11, at 2 a.m., authorities last spotted her near the intersection of Beltway 8 and Claypool Street.

A suspect in her disappearance is Denis Munoz-Munguia, 38, a Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-755-7427. If you see Nancy or the suspect, call 911 immediately.

