Man detained for the statutory rape of a missing 14-year-old

A man from Eastern Carolina has been arrested on charges of statutory rape after a missing girl from South Carolina was discovered with him.

The 14-year-old girl was discovered in the Potters Hill area on Tuesday, prompting a call to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, they discovered her in the company of 20-year-old Kenneth Turner, who had connections to the mentioned address.

According to deputies, Turner was apprehended after confessing to engaging in sexual activity with the girl. While Turner was taken back to the sheriff’s office, the girl was placed under the care of DSS until a parent arrived to collect her.

According to deputies, Turner willingly agreed to be interviewed after relinquishing his rights, where he also confessed to engaging in sexual activity with the other individual.

Turner faced charges of engaging in a statutory sexual offense with a person aged 13, 14, or 15, where the age difference between the parties was greater than 4 but less than 6 years. Additionally, he was charged with statutory rape under similar circumstances, engaging in a crime against nature, and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

The man is currently being held without bond.

Reference Article