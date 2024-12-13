Police bust $400,000 Lego crime network across four states

Two men have been arrested in Garland, Texas in connection with a Lego theft ring that operated across multiple states and is believed to have stolen approximately $400,000.

According to court documents obtained by WFAA, Fleming and Anderson’s group consisted of up to 10 individuals who managed to steal over $400,000 within a span of two years.

For allegedly stealing Lego sets from big box stores in Texas, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Florida, particularly in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, authorities have arrested Brian Fleming and Ladarion Anderson.

Authorities stated that the thefts were not as easy as they seemed. Instead, the men allegedly bought a low-cost set, around $1 or $2, and brought the receipt home. They would then allegedly change the receipt to indicate a much more expensive Lego set before sending an accomplice into the store to steal the costly items.

If the employees were asked to view the accomplice’s receipt, they would present a modified receipt that included the expensive set.

The burglars were not particularly enthusiastic master builders; instead, they sold the sets to a dealer who resold them on sites such as Amazon and eBay.

Target and Walmart were becoming aware of the group’s activities, but when an officer stopped a truck carrying stolen Legos, which they traced back to Fleming and Anderson, the house of bricks collapsed.

