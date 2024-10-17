Allentown Police: 21-Year-Old Shoots Himself Inside AutoZone

Posted by Jan McDonald October 17, 2024

Officers rushed to the store at 2919 Lehigh Street on Wednesday, Oct. 16, following a complaint of a shot fired inside the building, according to the Allentown Police Department.

According to authorities, when they arrived on the scene, they discovered that the man had shot himself by accident.

Allentown EMS transported the man to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to live, according to police.

According to authorities, this was an isolated event with no threat to the public.

Anyone with additional information about this event may contact Allentown Detectives at 610-437-7721 or the police station at 610-437-7753, extension one.

Jan McDonald
