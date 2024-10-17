Kansas City hotel offers reward for the recovery of 24 stolen guns from parked U-Haul

Two dozen guns were stolen from a U-Haul parked outside a Kansas City hotel and are now unlawfully on the streets.

Employees from the weapons company Stag Arms & Aero Precision USA were passing through the metro and stopped at the hotel on Monday. They stated that someone broke into their U-Haul between 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday am.

Investigators believe the thief or criminals fled with 25 weapons. ATF Special Agents from the Kansas City Field Office and the Kansas City Police Department are looking into the incident.

There is a $5,000 reward for information on the case.

Anyone with information on this crime can call 888-ATF-TIPS (283-8477), email [email protected], or text ATFKC to 62975 and follow the steps.

